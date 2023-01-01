Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A52s 5G vs Realme 10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Realme 10

66 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
VS
60 out of 100
Realme 10
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Realme 10

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 31% higher peak brightness (801 against 611 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (506K versus 388K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Realme 10
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (37:26 vs 31:30 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and Realme 10 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A52s 5G
vs
Realme 10

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 138.1% 99.2%
PWM 231 Hz 409 Hz
Response time 9 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A52s 5G +31%
801 nits
Realme 10
611 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.95 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A52s 5G +1%
84.9%
Realme 10
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and Realme 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 490 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~753 GFLOPS ~278 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A52s 5G +36%
776
Realme 10
569
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52s 5G +59%
2804
Realme 10
1766
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A52s 5G +30%
506694
Realme 10
388426
CPU 154271 107130
GPU 151603 92004
Memory 79637 80773
UX 118978 105349
Total score 506694 388426
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A52s 5G +81%
2462
Realme 10
1363
Max surface temperature 47.9 °C 44.4 °C
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 14 FPS 8 FPS
Graphics score 2462 1363
Web score 10300 7932
Video editing 7100 6397
Photo editing 25819 25208
Data manipulation 9245 6743
Writing score 13547 13482
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.0 Realme UI 4.0
OS size 26 GB 20 GB

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:19 hr 13:26 hr
Watching video 15:35 hr 15:55 hr
Gaming 05:10 hr 06:49 hr
Standby 110 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A52s 5G
31:30 hr
Realme 10 +19%
37:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A52s 5G
83.6 dB
Realme 10
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2021 November 2022
Release date September 2021 November 2022
SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (83.3%)
1 (16.7%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Google Pixel 6
3. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A23
4. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A13
6. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S22
8. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
9. Realme 10 vs Realme 8
10. Realme 10 vs Realme 9 Pro
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский