Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Realme 10
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 31% higher peak brightness (801 against 611 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (506K versus 388K)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Realme 10
- Shows 19% longer battery life (37:26 vs 31:30 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
36
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
28
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Promotion
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|800 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|84.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|138.1%
|99.2%
|PWM
|231 Hz
|409 Hz
|Response time
|9 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.95 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|178 g (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~753 GFLOPS
|~278 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A52s 5G +36%
776
569
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52s 5G +59%
2804
1766
|CPU
|154271
|107130
|GPU
|151603
|92004
|Memory
|79637
|80773
|UX
|118978
|105349
|Total score
|506694
|388426
|Max surface temperature
|47.9 °C
|44.4 °C
|Stability
|98%
|99%
|Graphics test
|14 FPS
|8 FPS
|Graphics score
|2462
|1363
|Web score
|10300
|7932
|Video editing
|7100
|6397
|Photo editing
|25819
|25208
|Data manipulation
|9245
|6743
|Writing score
|13547
|13482
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|Realme UI 4.0
|OS size
|26 GB
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (53% in 30 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:28 hr
|1:16 hr
|Web browsing
|09:19 hr
|13:26 hr
|Watching video
|15:35 hr
|15:55 hr
|Gaming
|05:10 hr
|06:49 hr
|Standby
|110 hr
|121 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2021
|November 2022
|Release date
|September 2021
|November 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.88 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.84 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|-
|Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
5 (83.3%)
1 (16.7%)
Total votes: 6