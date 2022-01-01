Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 7, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.