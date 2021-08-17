Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A52s 5G vs Reno 6 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Oppo Reno 6 5G

Самсунг Галакси А52s 5G
VS
Оппо Рено 6 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Oppo Reno 6 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 6 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (802 against 612 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 5G
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A52s 5G
vs
Reno 6 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 88.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A52s 5G +31%
802 nits
Reno 6 5G
612 nits

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A52s 5G
84.9%
Reno 6 5G +4%
88.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and Oppo Reno 6 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 490 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 ColorOS 11.3

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 25 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No -
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 0:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2021 May 2021
Release date September 2021 June 2021
Launch price ~ 488 USD ~ 329 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 6 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
3. OnePlus 9R vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
5. Google Pixel 5a 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
6. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Oppo Reno 6 5G
7. Apple iPhone 13 vs Oppo Reno 6 5G
8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Oppo Reno 6 5G
9. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Oppo Reno 6 5G
10. Oppo Reno 5 5G vs Oppo Reno 6 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish