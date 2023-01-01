Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Galaxy A04s VS Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Samsung Galaxy A04s Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (503K versus 148K)

3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (503K versus 148K) Delivers 105% higher peak brightness (799 against 389 nits)

Delivers 105% higher peak brightness (799 against 389 nits) 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)

50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s Shows 10% longer battery life (34:44 vs 31:30 hours)

Shows 10% longer battery life (34:44 vs 31:30 hours) Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price Samsung Galaxy A04s Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 80.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 138.1% 95.1% PWM 231 Hz Not detected Response time 9 ms 20 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1291:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A52s 5G +105% 799 nits Galaxy A04s 389 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Green, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A52s 5G +5% 84.9% Galaxy A04s 80.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.0 One UI Core 5.1 OS size 26 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (28% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:28 hr 2:14 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:19 hr 12:34 hr Watching video 15:35 hr 13:10 hr Gaming 05:10 hr 06:35 hr Standby 110 hr 120 hr General battery life Galaxy A52s 5G 31:30 hr Galaxy A04s +10% 34:44 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 4 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A52s 5G +7% 83.6 dB Galaxy A04s 78.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced August 2021 August 2022 Release date September 2021 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg 0.52 W/kg SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg 1.23 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is definitely a better buy.