Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A52s 5G vs Galaxy A14 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs A14 5G

67 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
VS
59 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (499K versus 346K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 54% higher peak brightness (793 against 515 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (25W versus 15W)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (37:25 vs 31:30 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and A14 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A52s 5G
vs
Galaxy A14 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 80.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 138.1% -
PWM 231 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A52s 5G +54%
793 nits
Galaxy A14 5G
515 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A52s 5G +6%
84.9%
Galaxy A14 5G
80.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and Samsung Galaxy A14 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 490 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~753 GFLOPS ~420 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52s 5G +62%
2783
Galaxy A14 5G
1718
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A52s 5G +44%
499799
Galaxy A14 5G
346231
CPU 154271 99293
GPU 151603 82933
Memory 79637 77937
UX 118978 88634
Total score 499799 346231
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A52s 5G +106%
2463
Galaxy A14 5G
1195
Max surface temperature 47.9 °C 37.5 °C
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 14 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 2463 1195
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A52s 5G +51%
12008
Galaxy A14 5G
7955
Web score 10279 6234
Video editing 7096 5425
Photo editing 25797 13488
Data manipulation 9241 7097
Writing score 13612 8913
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 26 GB 18.8 GB

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 2:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:19 hr 14:26 hr
Watching video 15:35 hr 13:58 hr
Gaming 05:10 hr 06:53 hr
Standby 110 hr 122 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A52s 5G
31:30 hr
Galaxy A14 5G +19%
37:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A52s 5G
83.6 dB
Galaxy A14 5G +8%
90.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced August 2021 January 2023
Release date September 2021 January 2023
SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg 0.56 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg 1.28 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
    - The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (80%)
1 (20%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy A04 vs Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy A14 vs Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
6. Google Pixel 6a vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
8. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
9. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
10. Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский