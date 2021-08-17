Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Galaxy A22 VS Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Samsung Galaxy A22 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (507K versus 229K)

48% higher pixel density (405 vs 274 PPI)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (806 against 598 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Stereo speakers

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 Shows 7% longer battery life (121 vs 113 hours)

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 274 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 138.1% 140.9% PWM 231 Hz 127 Hz Response time 9 ms 6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy A52s 5G +35% 806 nits Galaxy A22 598 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A52s 5G +1% 84.9% Galaxy A22 84.3%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and Samsung Galaxy A22 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G MediaTek Helio G80 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 490 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A52s 5G +105% 776 Galaxy A22 378 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A52s 5G +103% 2811 Galaxy A22 1384 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A52s 5G +121% 507431 Galaxy A22 229922 CPU 154688 66952 GPU 154661 52483 Memory 78775 43515 UX 116090 66169 Total score 507431 229922 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A52s 5G +261% 2468 Galaxy A22 683 Stability 98% 98% Graphics test 14 FPS 4 FPS Graphics score 2468 683 PCMark 3.0 score 12144 6751 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Results Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1 One UI Core 3.1 OS size 26 GB 18.1 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 20 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A52s 5G +4% 83.6 dB Galaxy A22 80.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced August 2021 June 2021 Release date September 2021 June 2021 SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg 0.52 W/kg SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg 1.59 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is definitely a better buy.