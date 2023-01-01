Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.