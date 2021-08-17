Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A52s 5G vs Galaxy A31 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Galaxy A31

Самсунг Галакси А52s 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А31
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A31

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A31, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (785 against 625 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A52s 5G
vs
Galaxy A31

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.8%
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A52s 5G +26%
785 nits
Galaxy A31
625 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and Samsung Galaxy A31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Mediatek Helio P65
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 490 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A52s 5G +125%
768
Galaxy A31
342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52s 5G +122%
2751
Galaxy A31
1239
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 3.1
OS size - 27 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A52s 5G
n/a
Galaxy A31
16:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A52s 5G
n/a
Galaxy A31
20:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A52s 5G
n/a
Galaxy A31
35:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2021 March 2020
Release date September 2021 April 2020
Launch price ~ 488 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) - 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.68 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A72 or Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy A30 or Samsung Galaxy A31
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A31
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S or Samsung Galaxy A31
5. Samsung Galaxy M31 or Samsung Galaxy A31
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A31

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish