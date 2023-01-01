Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Apple iPhone 8
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 8, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 55 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
- Comes with 3179 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 1821 mAh
- Has a 1.8 inches larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Thinner bezels – 20% more screen real estate
- Shows 49% longer battery life (33:59 vs 22:48 hours)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 30% higher peak brightness (828 against 637 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- The phone is 4-years and 7-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.5 mm narrower
- Weighs 41 grams less
- 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 929 and 737 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
51
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
35
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
53
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
52
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|625 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|830 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.4%
|65.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|97.6%
|99.9%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|9 ms
|22 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1373:1
Design and build
|Height
|159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|148 g (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 1280
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MP4
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~487 GFLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
737
iPhone 8 +26%
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1888
iPhone 8 +17%
2213
|CPU
|112126
|121523
|GPU
|126851
|110958
|Memory
|73975
|44570
|UX
|98952
|80000
|Total score
|418192
|354842
|Max surface temperature
|45.2 °C
|45.4 °C
|Stability
|99%
|62%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|18 FPS
|Graphics score
|2287
|3162
|Web score
|9324
|-
|Video editing
|7468
|-
|Photo editing
|21110
|-
|Data manipulation
|9095
|-
|Writing score
|14991
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|-
|OS size
|36 GB
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|1821 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:24 hr
|1:15 hr
|Web browsing
|10:38 hr
|08:04 hr
|Watching video
|15:55 hr
|08:37 hr
|Gaming
|05:01 hr
|03:56 hr
|Standby
|120 hr
|82 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1P (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX616 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy A53 5G +5%
98
93
Video quality
iPhone 8 +100%
90
Generic camera score
iPhone 8 +16%
92
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2022
|September 2017
|Release date
|April 2022
|September 2017
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.36 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is definitely a better buy.
