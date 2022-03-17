Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A53 5G vs iPhone SE (2020) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
  • Comes with 3179 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has a 1.8 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Thinner bezels – 20% more screen real estate
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (32:32 vs 23:56 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (830 against 666 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (554K versus 433K)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.5 mm narrower
  • 80% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1328 and 736 points
  • Weighs 41 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A53 5G
vs
iPhone SE (2020)

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 405 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.4% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast - 2457:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A53 5G +25%
830 nits
iPhone SE (2020)
666 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A53 5G +31%
85.4%
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A53 5G
433225
iPhone SE (2020) +28%
554485
CPU 124022 127846
GPU 123474 230516
Memory 74582 88584
UX 111356 111340
Total score 433225 554485
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 68%
Graphics test - 41 FPS
Graphics score - 6971
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM One UI 4.1 15.4
OS size 36 GB 8.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:24 hr 2:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:42 hr 09:36 hr
Watching video 16:03 hr 07:32 hr
Gaming 05:57 hr 03:09 hr
Standby 111 hr 86 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A53 5G +36%
32:32 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
23:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2022 April 2020
Release date April 2022 April 2020
SAR (head) - 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

