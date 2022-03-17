Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A53 5G vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Apple iPhone X

Самсунг Галакси А53 5G
VS
Эпл Айфон X
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Apple iPhone X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 55 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
  • Comes with 2284 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2716 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 44% longer battery life (32:32 vs 22:33 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 4-years and 7-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 13% higher pixel density (458 vs 405 PPI)
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 933 and 736 points
  • Weighs 15 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A53 5G
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.4% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 2.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A53 5G +23%
830 nits
iPhone X
675 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A53 5G +3%
85.4%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 Apple GPU
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
FLOPS - ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G
736
iPhone X +27%
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G
1882
iPhone X +27%
2389
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A53 5G +19%
433225
iPhone X
363244
CPU 124022 122434
GPU 123474 100806
Memory 74582 57691
UX 111356 83809
Total score 433225 363244
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 62%
Graphics test - 21 FPS
Graphics score - 3566
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM One UI 4.1 15.4
OS size 36 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:24 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:42 hr 07:08 hr
Watching video 16:03 hr 09:17 hr
Gaming 05:57 hr 04:04 hr
Standby 111 hr 84 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A53 5G +44%
32:32 hr
iPhone X
22:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy A53 5G +10%
111
iPhone X
101
Video quality
Generic camera score
Galaxy A53 5G +8%
105
iPhone X
97

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A53 5G
n/a
iPhone X
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2022 September 2017
Release date April 2022 November 2017
SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A53 5G
2. Galaxy A32 and Galaxy A53 5G
3. Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy A53 5G
4. Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A53 5G
5. Galaxy A73 5G and Galaxy A53 5G
6. iPhone XR and iPhone X
7. iPhone 13 and iPhone X
8. iPhone 11 and iPhone X
9. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone X
10. Pixel 6 and iPhone X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish