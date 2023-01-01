Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Huawei Honor Magic 5 VS Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Huawei Honor Magic 5 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Huawei Honor Magic 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1011K versus 425K)

2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1011K versus 425K) The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 2.2

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 2.2 Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature 90% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1415 and 746 points

90% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1415 and 746 points Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.5 inches 6.73 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1224 x 2688 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.76:9 PPI 405 ppi 439 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 830 nits 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.4% 90.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 97.6% - PWM 250 Hz - Response time 9 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A53 5G 832 nits Honor Magic 5 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz) Waterproof IP67 - Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A53 5G 85.4% Honor Magic 5 +6% 90.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 4.0 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 Magic UI 7.1 OS size 36 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 25 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 1:24 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 10:38 hr - Watching video 15:55 hr - Gaming 05:01 hr - Standby 120 hr - General battery life Galaxy A53 5G 33:59 hr Honor Magic 5 n/a Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 54 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8768 x 6144 Zoom Digital Optical, 2.5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 123° 122° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (54 MP + 32 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.5"

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX616 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4096 x 3072 Aperture f/2.2 - Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A53 5G 98 Honor Magic 5 n/a Video quality Galaxy A53 5G 45 Honor Magic 5 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy A53 5G 79 Honor Magic 5 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A53 5G 86.1 dB Honor Magic 5 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2022 February 2023 Release date April 2022 March 2023 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor Magic 5 is definitely a better buy.