Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite VS Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 746 and 693 points

8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 746 and 693 points The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite Shows 20% longer battery life (40:40 vs 33:59 hours)

Shows 20% longer battery life (40:40 vs 33:59 hours) The phone is 11-months newer

The phone is 11-months newer Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 830 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.4% 89.9% Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 97.6% - PWM 250 Hz - Response time 9 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A53 5G 832 nits Honor Magic 5 Lite +5% 872 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A53 5G 85.4% Honor Magic 5 Lite +5% 89.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI 5.1 Magic UI 6.1 OS size 36 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 25 W 40 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:24 hr 1:13 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:38 hr 13:39 hr Watching video 15:55 hr 18:34 hr Gaming 05:01 hr 06:05 hr Standby 120 hr 137 hr General battery life Galaxy A53 5G 33:59 hr Honor Magic 5 Lite +20% 40:40 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (138th and 20th place)

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A53 5G 86.1 dB Honor Magic 5 Lite n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2022 February 2023 Release date April 2022 February 2023 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite.