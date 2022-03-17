Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Huawei Nova 10 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.