Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Huawei Nova 5T, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh
  • Delivers 63% higher peak brightness (823 against 506 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 10
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (484K versus 429K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Weighs 15 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A53 5G
vs
Nova 5T

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 830 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.4% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% 99.9%
PWM 250 Hz Not detected
Response time 9 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1344:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A53 5G +63%
823 nits
Nova 5T
506 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 154.3 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A53 5G +1%
85.4%
Nova 5T
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Huawei Nova 5T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 1000 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G +7%
738
Nova 5T
688
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G
1882
Nova 5T +33%
2496
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A53 5G
429520
Nova 5T +13%
484773
CPU 122472 140431
GPU 121866 146938
Memory 75491 87272
UX 113308 111425
Total score 429520 484773
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A53 5G
2287
Nova 5T +8%
2477
Stability 99% 48%
Graphics test 13 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 2287 2477
PCMark 3.0 score 11326 8661
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 5.0 EMUI 12
OS size 36 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 25 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:24 hr 1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:47 hr -
Watching video 15:55 hr -
Gaming 05:13 hr -
Standby 120 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A53 5G
34:12 hr
Nova 5T
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 117°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6912 x 4624
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A53 5G +6%
86.1 dB
Nova 5T
81.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2022 August 2019
Release date April 2022 November 2019
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (40%)
6 (60%)
Total votes: 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
