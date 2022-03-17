Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A53 5G vs Edge (2022) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Motorola Edge (2022)

Самсунг Галакси А53 5G
VS
Моторола Эдж (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Motorola Edge (2022)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Motorola Edge (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1050 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A53 5G
vs
Edge (2022)

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR 830 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.4% 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A53 5G
833 nits
Edge (2022)
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof IP67 -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A53 5G
85.4%
Edge (2022) +3%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Motorola Edge (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 MediaTek Dimensity 1050
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 Mali-G610 MC3
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G
1907
Edge (2022) +13%
2157
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 122472 -
GPU 121866 -
Memory 75491 -
UX 113308 -
Total score 436330 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Graphics score 2287 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11326 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 -
OS size 36 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:24 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:47 hr -
Watching video 15:55 hr -
Gaming 05:13 hr -
Standby 120 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A53 5G
34:12 hr
Edge (2022)
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 -
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 19
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2022 August 2022
Release date April 2022 August 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge (2022). But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy S20 FE
2. Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy S21 FE 5G
3. Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy A52s 5G
4. Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy S22
5. Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy A33 5G
6. Edge (2022) vs Galaxy S22 Ultra
7. Edge (2022) vs 10 Pro
8. Edge (2022) vs Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish