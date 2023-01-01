Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A53 5G vs Moto G22 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Motorola Moto G22

Самсунг Галакси А53 5G
VS
Моторола Мото G22
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Motorola Moto G22

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 3.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (418K versus 114K)
  • Delivers 93% higher peak brightness (828 against 429 nits)
  • 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 268 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G22
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A53 5G
vs
Moto G22

Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 460 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 830 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.4% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% 93.2%
PWM 250 Hz Not detected
Response time 9 ms 40 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 902:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A53 5G +93%
828 nits
Moto G22
429 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 163.95 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.94 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 185 g (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP67 Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A53 5G +1%
85.4%
Moto G22
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Motorola Moto G22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 MediaTek Helio G37
Max clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 5 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MP4 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1000 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~487 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G +206%
737
Moto G22
241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G +78%
1888
Moto G22
1059
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A53 5G +265%
418192
Moto G22
114557
CPU 112126 33595
GPU 126851 16969
Memory 73975 25788
UX 98952 38644
Total score 418192 114557
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 45.2 °C 40.2 °C
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Graphics score 2287 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 9324 -
Video editing 7468 -
Photo editing 21110 -
Data manipulation 9095 -
Writing score 14991 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI 5.1 -
OS size 36 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 65 min)
Full charging time 1:24 hr 2:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:38 hr -
Watching video 15:55 hr -
Gaming 05:01 hr -
Standby 120 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A53 5G
33:59 hr
Moto G22
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1P (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX616 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 1 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A53 5G
86.1 dB
Moto G22 +1%
86.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2022 March 2022
Release date April 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Moto G62 5G vs Moto G22
2. Moto G31 vs Moto G22
3. Moto G32 vs Moto G22
4. Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy A53 5G
5. Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy A53 5G
6. Galaxy S20 FE vs Galaxy A53 5G
7. Galaxy A52s 5G vs Galaxy A53 5G
8. Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy A53 5G
9. Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy A53 5G
10. Galaxy A13 vs Galaxy A53 5G
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish