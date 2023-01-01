Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Motorola Moto G73 VS Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Motorola Moto G73 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G73, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (546K versus 431K)

27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (546K versus 431K) 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 796 and 736 points

8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 796 and 736 points Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits - Max rated brightness in HDR 830 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.4% 85.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 97.6% - PWM 250 Hz - Response time 9 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A53 5G 825 nits Moto G73 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz) Waterproof IP67 - Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A53 5G 85.4% Moto G73 85.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 36 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (52% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:24 hr 1:16 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:38 hr - Watching video 15:55 hr - Gaming 05:01 hr - Standby 120 hr - General battery life Galaxy A53 5G 33:59 hr Moto G73 n/a Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 123° 118° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX616 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A53 5G 98 Moto G73 n/a Video quality Galaxy A53 5G 45 Moto G73 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy A53 5G 79 Moto G73 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A53 5G 86.1 dB Moto G73 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2022 January 2023 Release date April 2022 January 2023 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G73.