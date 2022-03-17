Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A53 5G vs Nokia X30 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Nokia X30

Самсунг Галакси А53 5G
VS
Нокиа X30
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Nokia X30

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Nokia X30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (833 against 712 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Nokia X30
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.2
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A53 5G
vs
Nokia X30

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 830 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.4% 85%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% 144.3%
PWM 250 Hz 92 Hz
Response time 9 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A53 5G +17%
833 nits
Nokia X30
712 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Nokia X30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1000 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G +6%
746
Nokia X30
705
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G
1907
Nokia X30 +6%
2028
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A53 5G +7%
436330
Nokia X30
406725
CPU 122472 -
GPU 121866 -
Memory 75491 -
UX 113308 -
Total score 436330 406725
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Graphics score 2287 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11326 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 -
OS size 36 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 25 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:24 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:47 hr -
Watching video 15:55 hr -
Gaming 05:13 hr -
Standby 120 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A53 5G
34:12 hr
Nokia X30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/3.06"
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A53 5G +5%
86.1 dB
Nokia X30
82.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2022 September 2022
Release date April 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. But if the performance, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Nokia X30.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Русский