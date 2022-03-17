Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs OnePlus 10T 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the OnePlus 10T 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10T 5G
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (999K versus 429K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- 77% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1308 and 738 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
94
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
84
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.1:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|830 nits
|950 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.4%
|87.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.6%
|99.6%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|360 Hz
|Response time
|9 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.75 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|203.5 gramm (7.18 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP54
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 1280
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|-
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
738
10T 5G +77%
1308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1882
10T 5G +107%
3905
|CPU
|122472
|247669
|GPU
|121866
|439011
|Memory
|75491
|146080
|UX
|113308
|170563
|Total score
|429520
|999014
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|62 FPS
|Graphics score
|2287
|10404
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11326
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|OxygenOS 12.1
|OS size
|36 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|150 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (68% in 13 min)
|Full charging time
|1:24 hr
|0:19 hr
|Web browsing
|10:47 hr
|11:17 hr
|Watching video
|15:55 hr
|16:57 hr
|Gaming
|05:13 hr
|05:37 hr
|Standby
|120 hr
|97 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (112th and 132nd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
111
Video quality
Generic camera score
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2022
|August 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
|August 2022
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10T 5G is definitely a better buy.
