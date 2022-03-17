Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A53 5G vs 10T 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs OnePlus 10T 5G

Самсунг Галакси А53 5G
VS
Ванплас 10T 5G
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
OnePlus 10T 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the OnePlus 10T 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10T 5G
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (999K versus 429K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 77% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1308 and 738 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A53 5G
vs
10T 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9
PPI 405 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 830 nits 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.4% 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% 99.6%
PWM 250 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 9 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A53 5G +1%
823 nits
10T 5G
815 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 203.5 gramm (7.18 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP54
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A53 5G
85.4%
10T 5G +3%
87.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and OnePlus 10T 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 Adreno 730
GPU clock 1000 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G
738
10T 5G +77%
1308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G
1882
10T 5G +107%
3905
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A53 5G
429520
10T 5G +133%
999014
CPU 122472 247669
GPU 121866 439011
Memory 75491 146080
UX 113308 170563
Total score 429520 999014
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A53 5G
2287
10T 5G +355%
10404
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 13 FPS 62 FPS
Graphics score 2287 10404
PCMark 3.0 score 11326 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 OxygenOS 12.1
OS size 36 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 25 W 150 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (68% in 13 min)
Full charging time 1:24 hr 0:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:47 hr 11:17 hr
Watching video 15:55 hr 16:57 hr
Gaming 05:13 hr 05:37 hr
Standby 120 hr 97 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A53 5G +3%
34:12 hr
10T 5G
33:09 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (112th and 132nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A53 5G +2%
86.1 dB
10T 5G
84 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2022 August 2022
Release date April 2022 August 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10T 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs A53 5G
2. Apple iPhone 13 vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs A53 5G
4. Google Pixel 6 vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G vs A53 5G
6. OnePlus 9 Pro vs 10T 5G
7. OnePlus 10 Pro vs 10T 5G
8. OnePlus 9RT vs 10T 5G
9. OnePlus Nord 2T vs 10T 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish