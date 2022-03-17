Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the OnePlus Ace, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.