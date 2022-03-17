Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A53 5G vs OnePlus Ace – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs OnePlus Ace

Самсунг Галакси А53 5G
VS
Ванплас Эйс
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
OnePlus Ace

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the OnePlus Ace, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Ace
  • 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (777K versus 436K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1003 and 746 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A53 5G
vs
OnePlus Ace

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 830 nits 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.4% 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A53 5G
833 nits
OnePlus Ace
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP67 -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A53 5G
85.4%
OnePlus Ace +3%
87.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and OnePlus Ace in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 1000 MHz 912 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G
746
OnePlus Ace +34%
1003
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G
1907
OnePlus Ace +96%
3738
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A53 5G
436330
OnePlus Ace +78%
777412
CPU 122472 191540
GPU 121866 310882
Memory 75491 130152
UX 113308 144745
Total score 436330 777412
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A53 5G
2287
OnePlus Ace +145%
5593
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 13 FPS 33 FPS
Graphics score 2287 5593
PCMark 3.0 score 11326 10141
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 ColorOS 12.1
OS size 36 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 150 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 5 min)
Full charging time 1:24 hr 0:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:47 hr -
Watching video 15:55 hr -
Gaming 05:13 hr -
Standby 120 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A53 5G
34:12 hr
OnePlus Ace
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2022 April 2022
Release date April 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Ace. But if the camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or S20 FE
2. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or S21 FE 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or A52s 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or Galaxy S22
5. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or A33 5G
6. OnePlus Ace or Nord 2 5G
7. OnePlus Ace or 9 Pro
8. OnePlus Ace or 10 Pro
9. OnePlus Ace or OnePlus 10R

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish