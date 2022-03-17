Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A53 5G vs Nord CE 2 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 40% higher peek brightness (825 against 591 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A53 5G
vs
Nord CE 2 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 830 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.4% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% 96.4%
PWM 250 Hz 354 Hz
Response time 9 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A53 5G +40%
825 nits
Nord CE 2 5G
591 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A53 5G +1%
85.4%
Nord CE 2 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 1000 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G
1880
Nord CE 2 5G +14%
2137
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A53 5G +6%
429330
Nord CE 2 5G
406363
CPU 124022 110169
GPU 123474 119142
Memory 74582 74661
UX 111356 104652
Total score 429330 406363
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A53 5G +13%
2287
Nord CE 2 5G
2015
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 13 FPS 12 FPS
Graphics score 2287 2015
PCMark 3.0 score 11383 7907
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM One UI 4.1 OxygenOS 11.3
OS size 36 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 14 min)
Full charging time 1:24 hr 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:47 hr -
Watching video 15:55 hr -
Gaming 05:13 hr -
Standby 120 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A53 5G
86.1 dB
Nord CE 2 5G +3%
88.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2022 February 2022
Release date April 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G.

