Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord N20 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.