Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Oppo A93, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.