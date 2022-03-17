Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A53 5G vs Realme 10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Oppo Realme 10

Самсунг Галакси А53 5G
VS
Оппо Реалми 10
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Oppo Realme 10

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 37% higher peak brightness (838 against 611 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (435K versus 396K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (38:25 vs 34:12 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A53 5G
vs
Realme 10

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 830 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.4% 84.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A53 5G +37%
838 nits
Realme 10
611 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A53 5G +1%
85.4%
Realme 10
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Oppo Realme 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G +30%
744
Realme 10
573
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G +8%
1900
Realme 10
1763
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A53 5G +10%
435195
Realme 10
396600
CPU 122472 107702
GPU 121866 92725
Memory 75491 91328
UX 113308 104674
Total score 435195 396600
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Graphics score 2287 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11337 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI 5.0 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 36 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:24 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:47 hr 14:38 hr
Watching video 15:55 hr 15:55 hr
Gaming 05:13 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 120 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A53 5G
34:12 hr
Realme 10 +12%
38:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A53 5G
86.1 dB
Realme 10
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2022 November 2022
Release date April 2022 November 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Samsung Galaxy S20
2. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Samsung Galaxy S21
3. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Samsung Galaxy A13
4. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Samsung Galaxy S22
6. Oppo Realme 10 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
7. Oppo Realme 10 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
8. Oppo Realme 10 and Oppo Realme 9 Pro
9. Oppo Realme 10 and Oppo Realme Q5
10. Oppo Realme 10 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 12

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish