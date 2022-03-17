Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Oppo Realme 10
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 37% higher peak brightness (838 against 611 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (435K versus 396K)
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10
- Shows 12% longer battery life (38:25 vs 34:12 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- The phone is 7-months newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|830 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.4%
|84.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.6%
|-
|PWM
|250 Hz
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 1280
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G +30%
744
573
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G +8%
1900
1763
|CPU
|122472
|107702
|GPU
|121866
|92725
|Memory
|75491
|91328
|UX
|113308
|104674
|Total score
|435195
|396600
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|2287
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11337
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|Realme UI 3.0
|OS size
|36 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:24 hr
|1:16 hr
|Web browsing
|10:47 hr
|14:38 hr
|Watching video
|15:55 hr
|15:55 hr
|Gaming
|05:13 hr
|06:03 hr
|Standby
|120 hr
|121 hr
Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (113th and 35th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
111
Video quality
Generic camera score
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|November 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
|November 2022
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 10.
