Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.