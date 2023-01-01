Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A53 5G vs Realme 10 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus

VS
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (39:18 vs 33:59 hours)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 421K)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 834 and 739 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A53 5G
vs
Realme 10 Pro Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 830 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.4% 90.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A53 5G +2%
825 nits
Realme 10 Pro Plus
807 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 1000 MHz -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A53 5G
421570
Realme 10 Pro Plus +24%
520663
CPU 112126 143476
GPU 126851 139294
Memory 73975 102808
UX 98952 139148
Total score 421570 520663
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 13 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 2287 2287
PCMark 3.0 score 11435 14299
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 Realme UI 4.0
OS size 36 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (86% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:24 hr 0:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:38 hr 13:56 hr
Watching video 15:55 hr 17:15 hr
Gaming 05:01 hr 06:25 hr
Standby 120 hr 127 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A53 5G
33:59 hr
Realme 10 Pro Plus +16%
39:18 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (133rd and 27th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 112°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX616 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2022 November 2022
Release date April 2022 November 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (15.8%)
16 (84.2%)
Total votes: 19

