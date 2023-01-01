Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus VS Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus Shows 16% longer battery life (39:18 vs 33:59 hours)

Shows 16% longer battery life (39:18 vs 33:59 hours) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 421K)

24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 421K) Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate The phone is 8-months newer

The phone is 8-months newer 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 834 and 739 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Price Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 830 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.4% 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.6% - PWM 250 Hz - Response time 9 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A53 5G +2% 825 nits Realme 10 Pro Plus 807 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A53 5G 85.4% Realme 10 Pro Plus +6% 90.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 Realme UI 4.0 OS size 36 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (86% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:24 hr 0:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:38 hr 13:56 hr Watching video 15:55 hr 17:15 hr Gaming 05:01 hr 06:25 hr Standby 120 hr 127 hr General battery life Galaxy A53 5G 33:59 hr Realme 10 Pro Plus +16% 39:18 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (133rd and 27th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 112° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX616 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 25 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A53 5G 98 Realme 10 Pro Plus n/a Video quality Galaxy A53 5G 45 Realme 10 Pro Plus n/a Generic camera score Galaxy A53 5G 79 Realme 10 Pro Plus n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A53 5G 86.1 dB Realme 10 Pro Plus n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2022 November 2022 Release date April 2022 November 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.