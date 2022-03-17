Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A53 5G vs Realme GT 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Oppo Realme GT 5G

Самсунг Галакси А53 5G
VS
Оппо Реалми GT 5G
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Oppo Realme GT 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (32:32 vs 28:27 hours)
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (831 against 650 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT 5G
  • 92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (835K versus 435K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 53% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1142 and 745 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A53 5G
vs
Realme GT 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.4% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 96%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 2.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A53 5G +28%
831 nits
Realme GT 5G
650 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Silver, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A53 5G
85.4%
Realme GT 5G +1%
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Oppo Realme GT 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 Adreno 660
GPU clock 1000 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G
745
Realme GT 5G +53%
1142
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G
1902
Realme GT 5G +87%
3565
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A53 5G
435603
Realme GT 5G +92%
835618
CPU 123505 214041
GPU 123657 322783
Memory 76783 138849
UX 110176 153142
Total score 435603 835618
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 4.1 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 36 GB 18.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 17 min)
Full charging time 1:24 hr 0:39 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:42 hr 10:06 hr
Watching video 16:03 hr 13:12 hr
Gaming 05:57 hr 05:03 hr
Standby 111 hr 87 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A53 5G +14%
32:32 hr
Realme GT 5G
28:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2022 March 2021
Release date April 2022 March 2021
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT 5G. But if the display, software, battery life, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or Samsung Galaxy A72
2. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
4. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
6. Oppo Realme GT 5G or Apple iPhone 13 Pro
7. Oppo Realme GT 5G or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
8. Oppo Realme GT 5G or OnePlus 9 Pro
9. Oppo Realme GT 5G or Apple iPhone 13
10. Oppo Realme GT 5G or OnePlus 9R

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish