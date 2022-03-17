Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A53 5G vs Realme GT2 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Oppo Realme GT2 Pro

Самсунг Галакси А53 5G
VS
Оппо Realme GT2 Про
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Oppo Realme GT2 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1032K versus 429K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 30% higher pixel density (526 vs 405 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 66% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1227 and 738 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A53 5G
vs
Realme GT2 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 526 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 830 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.4% 88.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% 96.7%
PWM 250 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 9 ms 10 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A53 5G +6%
823 nits
Realme GT2 Pro
775 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A53 5G
85.4%
Realme GT2 Pro +4%
88.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Oppo Realme GT2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 Adreno 730
GPU clock 1000 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G
1882
Realme GT2 Pro +85%
3473
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A53 5G
429520
Realme GT2 Pro +140%
1032325
CPU 122472 249768
GPU 121866 448381
Memory 75491 172528
UX 113308 166045
Total score 429520 1032325
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A53 5G
2287
Realme GT2 Pro +313%
9440
Stability 99% 65%
Graphics test 13 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 2287 9440
PCMark 3.0 score 11326 12843
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 4.1 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 36 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (91% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:24 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:47 hr 12:08 hr
Watching video 15:55 hr 16:07 hr
Gaming 05:13 hr 05:27 hr
Standby 120 hr 115 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A53 5G
34:12 hr
Realme GT2 Pro +3%
35:14 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (112th and 88th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 150°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT2 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A53 5G
86.1 dB
Realme GT2 Pro +4%
89.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2022 January 2022
Release date April 2022 January 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (42.9%)
4 (57.1%)
Total votes: 7

