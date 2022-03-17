Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy A02 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy A02

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A02, which is powered by Mediatek MT6739W and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 6.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (429K versus 66K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A53 5G
vs
Galaxy A02

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR 830 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.4% 81.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A53 5G
825 nits
Galaxy A02
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A53 5G +4%
85.4%
Galaxy A02
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Samsung Galaxy A02 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 Mediatek MT6739W
Max. clock 2400 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 4 (4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 5 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 PowerVR GE8100
GPU clock 1000 MHz 570 MHz
FLOPS - ~21 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G +600%
735
Galaxy A02
105
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G +368%
1880
Galaxy A02
402
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A53 5G +550%
429330
Galaxy A02
66019
CPU 124022 22242
GPU 123474 2843
Memory 74582 21450
UX 111356 19920
Total score 429330 66019
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Graphics score 2287 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11383 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI Core 3.1
OS size 36 GB 9.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:24 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:47 hr -
Watching video 15:55 hr -
Gaming 05:13 hr -
Standby 120 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A53 5G
34:12 hr
Galaxy A02
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2022 January 2021
Release date April 2022 January 2021
SAR (head) - 0.65 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.71 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is definitely a better buy.

