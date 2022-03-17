Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy A03s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy A03s

Самсунг Галакси А53 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А03s
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Samsung Galaxy A03s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A03s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 3.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (433K versus 119K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 71% higher maximum brightness (830 against 485 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (39:16 vs 32:32 hours)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A53 5G
vs
Galaxy A03s

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.4% 81.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.9%
PWM - 806 Hz
Response time - 43 ms
Contrast - 1126:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A53 5G +71%
830 nits
Galaxy A03s
485 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A53 5G +4%
85.4%
Galaxy A03s
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Samsung Galaxy A03s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 5 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1000 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G +313%
736
Galaxy A03s
178
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G +113%
1882
Galaxy A03s
884
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A53 5G +263%
433225
Galaxy A03s
119455
CPU 124022 36930
GPU 123474 15632
Memory 74582 29149
UX 111356 38919
Total score 433225 119455
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI Core 3.1
OS size 36 GB 13.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (15% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:24 hr 3:38 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:42 hr 15:57 hr
Watching video 16:03 hr 14:23 hr
Gaming 05:57 hr 06:16 hr
Standby 111 hr 124 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A53 5G
32:32 hr
Galaxy A03s +21%
39:16 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (114th and 19th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2022 August 2021
Release date April 2022 August 2021
SAR (head) - 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy A72
2. Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy S21 FE 5G
3. Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy A32
4. Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy S22
5. Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy A33 5G
6. Galaxy A03s vs Galaxy A12
7. Galaxy A03s vs Galaxy S21 FE 5G
8. Galaxy A03s vs Poco M3
9. Galaxy A03s vs Galaxy M12
10. Galaxy A03s vs Galaxy A03

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish