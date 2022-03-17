Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy A04 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy A04

Самсунг Галакси А53 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А04
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Samsung Galaxy A04

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A04, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A53 5G
vs
Galaxy A04

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 830 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.4% 81.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A53 5G
838 nits
Galaxy A04
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A53 5G +5%
85.4%
Galaxy A04
81.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Samsung Galaxy A04 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 Unisoc SC9863A
Max. clock 2400 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 5 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 PowerVR GE8322
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G +447%
744
Galaxy A04
136
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G +204%
1900
Galaxy A04
625
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 122472 -
GPU 121866 -
Memory 75491 -
UX 113308 -
Total score 435195 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Graphics score 2287 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11337 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI Core 4.1
OS size 36 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W -
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:24 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:47 hr -
Watching video 15:55 hr -
Gaming 05:13 hr -
Standby 120 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A53 5G
34:12 hr
Galaxy A04
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2022 August 2022
Release date April 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S20 FE or Galaxy A53 5G
2. Galaxy S21 FE 5G or Galaxy A53 5G
3. Galaxy A71 or Galaxy A53 5G
4. Pixel 6 or Galaxy A53 5G
5. Galaxy A33 5G or Galaxy A53 5G
6. Galaxy A03s or Galaxy A04
7. Galaxy A04s or Galaxy A04

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish