Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (433K versus 230K)
- 48% higher pixel density (405 vs 274 PPI)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (830 against 595 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
- Shows 22% longer battery life (39:38 vs 32:32 hours)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|274 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.4%
|84.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|140.9%
|PWM
|-
|127 Hz
|Response time
|-
|6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 1280
|MediaTek Helio G80
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G +96%
736
376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G +38%
1882
1364
|CPU
|124022
|66889
|GPU
|123474
|52799
|Memory
|74582
|42837
|UX
|111356
|68466
|Total score
|433225
|230127
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|683
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|6750
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|One UI Core 4.1
|OS size
|36 GB
|18.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:24 hr
|2:20 hr
|Web browsing
|09:42 hr
|14:56 hr
|Watching video
|16:03 hr
|15:49 hr
|Gaming
|05:57 hr
|06:03 hr
|Standby
|111 hr
|130 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Photo quality
111
Video quality
Generic camera score
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2022
|June 2021
|Release date
|April 2022
|June 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.52 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.59 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
