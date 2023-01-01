Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs A24 4G VS Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Samsung Galaxy A24 4G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 147 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (418K versus 373K)

12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (418K versus 373K) Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 737 and 557 points

32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 737 and 557 points The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The phone is 12-years and 3-months newer

The phone is 12-years and 3-months newer Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 405 ppi 396 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 830 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.4% 82.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 97.6% - PWM 250 Hz - Response time 9 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A53 5G 829 nits Galaxy A24 4G n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A53 5G +4% 85.4% Galaxy A24 4G 82.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.1 OS size 36 GB 26.7 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (32% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:24 hr 1:44 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:38 hr - Watching video 15:55 hr - Gaming 05:01 hr - Standby 120 hr - General battery life Galaxy A53 5G 33:59 hr Galaxy A24 4G n/a Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1P (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/5"

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX616 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 - Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A53 5G 98 Galaxy A24 4G n/a Video quality Galaxy A53 5G 45 Galaxy A24 4G n/a Generic camera score Galaxy A53 5G 79 Galaxy A24 4G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A53 5G 86.1 dB Galaxy A24 4G n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2022 April 2034 Release date April 2022 April 2023 SAR (head) - 0.41 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.3 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. It has a better display, performance, camera, design, and sound.