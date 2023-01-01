Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy A30 VS Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Samsung Galaxy A30 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A30, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 38 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (421K versus 174K)

2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (421K versus 174K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh Shows 29% longer battery life (33:59 vs 26:17 hours)

Shows 29% longer battery life (33:59 vs 26:17 hours) Delivers 52% higher peak brightness (825 against 544 nits)

Delivers 52% higher peak brightness (825 against 544 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280 More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11 The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer

The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer Ability to record video in 4K resolution Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30 Weighs 24 grams less

Weighs 24 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Price Samsung Galaxy A30 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 405 ppi 403 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 616 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 830 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 85.4% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.6% - PWM 250 Hz - Response time 9 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A53 5G +52% 825 nits Galaxy A30 544 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 165 g (5.82 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A53 5G +1% 85.4% Galaxy A30 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 3.1 OS size 36 GB 11.2 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:24 hr 1:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:38 hr 08:50 hr Watching video 15:55 hr 11:37 hr Gaming 05:01 hr 05:35 hr Standby 120 hr 86 hr General battery life Galaxy A53 5G +29% 33:59 hr Galaxy A30 26:17 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX616 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A53 5G 98 Galaxy A30 n/a Video quality Galaxy A53 5G 45 Galaxy A30 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy A53 5G 79 Galaxy A30 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 10 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A53 5G +26% 86.1 dB Galaxy A30 68.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2022 February 2019 Release date April 2022 March 2019 SAR (head) - 0.25 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.17 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is definitely a better buy.