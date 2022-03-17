Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy A40
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (429K versus 140K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3100 mAh
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Shows 47% longer battery life (34:12 vs 23:20 hours)
- Delivers 51% higher peak brightness (823 against 544 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280
- The phone is 3-years newer
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
- Weighs 49 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.6 mm narrower
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
57
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
73
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
52
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|5.9 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|437 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|548 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|830 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.4%
|85.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|97.6%
|142.6%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|9 ms
|9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
|144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|140 gramm (4.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 1280
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|1770 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~65 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G +178%
738
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G +96%
1882
959
|CPU
|122472
|46590
|GPU
|121866
|20362
|Memory
|75491
|28369
|UX
|113308
|45229
|Total score
|429520
|140073
|Stability
|99%
|98%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|2287
|404
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11326
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|36 GB
|14.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3100 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:24 hr
|1:45 hr
|Web browsing
|10:47 hr
|08:04 hr
|Watching video
|15:55 hr
|09:20 hr
|Gaming
|05:13 hr
|04:48 hr
|Standby
|120 hr
|80 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|5984 x 4140
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
111
Video quality
Generic camera score
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|April 2019
|Release date
|April 2022
|April 2019
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.49 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.34 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is definitely a better buy.
