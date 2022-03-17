Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy A40 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy A40

Самсунг Галакси А53 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А40
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Samsung Galaxy A40

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (429K versus 140K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3100 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 47% longer battery life (34:12 vs 23:20 hours)
  • Delivers 51% higher peak brightness (823 against 544 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280
  • The phone is 3-years newer
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Weighs 49 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.6 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A53 5G
vs
Galaxy A40

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 548 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 830 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.4% 85.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% 142.6%
PWM 250 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 9 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A53 5G +51%
823 nits
Galaxy A40
544 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 140 gramm (4.94 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Samsung Galaxy A40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2400 MHz 1770 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 5 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS - ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G +178%
738
Galaxy A40
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A53 5G +96%
1882
Galaxy A40
959
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A53 5G +207%
429520
Galaxy A40
140073
CPU 122472 46590
GPU 121866 20362
Memory 75491 28369
UX 113308 45229
Total score 429520 140073
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A53 5G +466%
2287
Galaxy A40
404
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 13 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 2287 404
PCMark 3.0 score 11326 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 3.1
OS size 36 GB 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:24 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:47 hr 08:04 hr
Watching video 15:55 hr 09:20 hr
Gaming 05:13 hr 04:48 hr
Standby 120 hr 80 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A53 5G +47%
34:12 hr
Galaxy A40
23:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 5984 x 4140
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A53 5G +4%
86.1 dB
Galaxy A40
82.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2022 April 2019
Release date April 2022 April 2019
SAR (head) - 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (71.4%)
2 (28.6%)
Total votes: 7

