Samsung Galaxy A54 5G vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Apple iPhone 14 Plus
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (with Exynos 1380) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 675 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4325 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Delivers 23% higher peak brightness (987 against 805 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (838K versus 518K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (41:08 vs 37:16 hours)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 403 PPI)
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1724 and 775 points

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Apple iPhone 14 Plus crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A54 5G
iPhone 14 Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 99.7%
PWM 253 Hz 59 Hz
Response time 1 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A54 5G +23%
987 nits
iPhone 14 Plus
805 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A54 5G
82.9%
iPhone 14 Plus +5%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Apple iPhone 14 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1380 Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 2400 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.23 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MP5 Apple A15 GPU
GPU clock 950 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~608 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A54 5G
775
iPhone 14 Plus +122%
1724
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A54 5G
2726
iPhone 14 Plus +69%
4618
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A54 5G
518185
iPhone 14 Plus +62%
838969
CPU 155921 212452
GPU 148262 346584
Memory 85150 145329
UX 126072 130415
Total score 518185 838969
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A54 5G
2819
iPhone 14 Plus +234%
9424
Max surface temperature 40.6 °C 44 °C
Stability 98% 82%
Graphics test 16 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 2819 9424
PCMark 3.0
Web score 10146 -
Video editing 7235 -
Photo editing 25973 -
Data manipulation 11000 -
Writing score 16543 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
ROM One UI 5.1 -
OS size 28 GB 16 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4325 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (56% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:35 hr 13:47 hr
Watching video 17:55 hr 17:29 hr
Gaming 05:28 hr 06:11 hr
Standby 120 hr 146 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A54 5G
37:16 hr
iPhone 14 Plus +10%
41:08 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (67th and 19th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A54 5G +11%
88.7 dB
iPhone 14 Plus
79.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2023 September 2022
Release date March 2023 October 2022
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is definitely a better buy.

