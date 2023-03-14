Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A54 5G vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G vs Google Pixel 4a

72 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
VS
53 out of 100
Google Pixel 4a
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Google Pixel 4a

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (with Exynos 1380) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh
  • Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 40% longer battery life (37:29 vs 26:51 hours)
  • 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (512K versus 317K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (978 against 800 nits)
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower
  • 10% higher pixel density (443 vs 403 PPI)
  • Weighs 59 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Google Pixel 4a crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A54 5G
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 95.3%
PWM 253 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 1 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A54 5G +22%
978 nits
Pixel 4a
800 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 143 g (5.04 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A54 5G
82.9%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1380 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MP5 Adreno 618
GPU clock 950 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~608 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A54 5G +40%
769
Pixel 4a
549
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A54 5G +64%
2692
Pixel 4a
1640
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A54 5G +61%
512804
Pixel 4a
317579
CPU 155921 101186
GPU 148262 79209
Memory 85150 59587
UX 126072 78244
Total score 512804 317579
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A54 5G +181%
2821
Pixel 4a
1003
Max surface temperature 40.6 °C 41.4 °C
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 16 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 2821 1003
PCMark 3.0
Web score 10099 -
Video editing 7233 -
Photo editing 25829 -
Data manipulation 11048 -
Writing score 16730 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 Stock Android
OS size 28 GB 15 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 3140 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (56% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:44 hr 08:45 hr
Watching video 17:55 hr 11:16 hr
Gaming 05:40 hr 04:05 hr
Standby 120 hr 99 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A54 5G +40%
37:29 hr
Pixel 4a
26:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy A54 5G
106
Pixel 4a +15%
122
Video quality
Galaxy A54 5G +17%
115
Pixel 4a
98
Generic camera score
Galaxy A54 5G
107
Pixel 4a +4%
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A54 5G +3%
88.7 dB
Pixel 4a
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 August 2020
Release date March 2023 October 2020
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G or S21 FE 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G or Apple iPhone 13
3. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G or A14 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G or Google Pixel 6a
5. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G or A52s 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G or A34 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G or A53 5G
8. Google Pixel 4a or Pixel 4
9. Google Pixel 4a or Samsung Galaxy S22
10. Google Pixel 4a or Pixel 6
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
EnglishРусский