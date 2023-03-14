Samsung Galaxy A54 5G vs Google Pixel 5
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (with Exynos 1380) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
- Comes with 920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4080 mAh
- Shows 19% longer battery life (37:29 vs 31:36 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 40% higher peak brightness (978 against 698 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
- 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (512K versus 386K)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Handles wireless charging up to 12W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Reverse charging feature
- Weighs 51 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.3 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
42
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
28
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|700 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.9%
|85.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|97.4%
|PWM
|253 Hz
|367 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|202 g (7.13 oz)
|151 g (5.33 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 1380
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MP5
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~608 GFLOPS
|~576 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A54 5G +29%
769
595
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A54 5G +49%
2692
1810
|CPU
|155921
|102395
|GPU
|148262
|105316
|Memory
|85150
|74762
|UX
|126072
|106676
|Total score
|512804
|386240
|Max surface temperature
|40.6 °C
|38.6 °C
|Stability
|98%
|89%
|Graphics test
|16 FPS
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|2821
|1084
|Web score
|10099
|-
|Video editing
|7233
|-
|Photo editing
|25829
|-
|Data manipulation
|11048
|-
|Writing score
|16730
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|Stock Android
|OS size
|28 GB
|16.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4080 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (12 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (56% in 30 min)
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:03 hr
|1:45 hr
|Web browsing
|12:44 hr
|10:13 hr
|Watching video
|17:55 hr
|15:02 hr
|Gaming
|05:40 hr
|05:39 hr
|Standby
|120 hr
|104 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|107°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/4.0"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
106
Pixel 5 +22%
129
Video quality
Galaxy A54 5G +7%
115
107
Generic camera score
107
Pixel 5 +12%
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2023
|September 2020
|Release date
|March 2023
|October 2020
|SAR (head)
|0.69 W/kg
|0.96 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.34 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|-
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is definitely a better buy.
