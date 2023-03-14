Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A54 5G vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (with Exynos 1380) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (37:29 vs 30:01 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Comes with 386 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4614 mAh
  • Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (978 against 844 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (718K versus 512K)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 21W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1021 and 769 points

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Google Pixel 6 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A54 5G
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 99.8%
PWM 253 Hz 397 Hz
Response time 1 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A54 5G +16%
978 nits
Pixel 6
844 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 207 g (7.3 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A54 5G
82.9%
Pixel 6 +1%
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1380 Google Tensor
Max clock 2400 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MP5 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 950 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~608 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A54 5G
769
Pixel 6 +33%
1021
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A54 5G
2692
Pixel 6 +7%
2872
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A54 5G
512804
Pixel 6 +40%
718970
CPU 155921 187698
GPU 148262 298218
Memory 85150 100887
UX 126072 137683
Total score 512804 718970
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A54 5G
2821
Pixel 6 +127%
6391
Max surface temperature 40.6 °C 42.1 °C
Stability 98% 56%
Graphics test 16 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 2821 6391
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A54 5G +20%
12748
Pixel 6
10623
Web score 10099 7576
Video editing 7233 6349
Photo editing 25829 17587
Data manipulation 11048 10315
Writing score 16730 15150
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 Stock Android
OS size 28 GB 17.6 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4614 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (56% in 30 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 1:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:44 hr 08:58 hr
Watching video 17:55 hr 16:38 hr
Gaming 05:40 hr 05:24 hr
Standby 120 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A54 5G +25%
37:29 hr
Pixel 6
30:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy A54 5G
106
Pixel 6 +28%
136
Video quality
Galaxy A54 5G
115
Pixel 6 +16%
133
Generic camera score
Galaxy A54 5G
107
Pixel 6 +18%
126

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A54 5G +3%
88.7 dB
Pixel 6
86.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2023 October 2021
Release date March 2023 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. But if the performance and gaming are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6.

