Samsung Galaxy A54 5G vs Honor 90 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (with Exynos 1380) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Honor 90 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Honor 90 Pro
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1067K versus 517K)
- The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
- Supports higher wattage charging (90W versus 25W)
- Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Thinner bezels – 8% more screen real estate
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
83
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
80
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
100*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
94*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1224 x 2700 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.89:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|437 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|-
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.9%
|90.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|-
|PWM
|253 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|202 g (7.13 oz)
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|-
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 1380
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|-
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MP5
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~608 GFLOPS
|~2765 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
776
90 Pro +69%
1315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2709
90 Pro +55%
4193
|CPU
|155921
|-
|GPU
|148262
|-
|Memory
|85150
|-
|UX
|126072
|-
|Total score
|517429
|1067782
|Max surface temperature
|40.6 °C
|-
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|16 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|2819
|-
|Web score
|10146
|-
|Video editing
|7235
|-
|Photo editing
|25973
|-
|Data manipulation
|11000
|-
|Writing score
|16543
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|MagicOS 7.1
|OS size
|28 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|90 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (56% in 30 min)
|Yes (56% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|1:03 hr
|0:37 hr
|Web browsing
|12:35 hr
|-
|Watching video
|17:55 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:28 hr
|-
|Standby
|120 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|200 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|16256 x 12192
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2.5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (200 MP + 32 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|8160 x 6112
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
106
Video quality
115
Generic camera score
107
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2023
|May 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|June 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.69 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.34 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Yes, 90 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor 90 Pro is definitely a better buy.
