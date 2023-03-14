Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A54 5G vs Honor 50 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G vs Honor 50

72 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
VS
65 out of 100
Honor 50
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Honor 50

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (with Exynos 1380) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (37:29 vs 34:31 hours)
  • Delivers 32% higher peak brightness (978 against 741 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Honor 50
  • Supports higher wattage charging (66W versus 25W)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 27 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Honor 50 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A54 5G
vs
Honor 50

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 525 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 750 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 100%
PWM 253 Hz 120 Hz
Response time 1 ms 2.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A54 5G +32%
978 nits
Honor 50
741 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A54 5G
82.9%
Honor 50 +8%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Honor 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1380 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
Max clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MP5 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 950 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~608 GFLOPS ~753 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A54 5G
769
Honor 50 +2%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A54 5G
2692
Honor 50 +10%
2965
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A54 5G +3%
512804
Honor 50
498432
CPU 155921 152737
GPU 148262 156226
Memory 85150 75304
UX 126072 115932
Total score 512804 498432
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A54 5G +13%
2821
Honor 50
2487
Max surface temperature 40.6 °C 38.4 °C
Stability 98% 98%
Graphics test 16 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 2821 2487
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A54 5G +7%
12748
Honor 50
11946
Web score 10099 9728
Video editing 7233 7077
Photo editing 25829 25118
Data manipulation 11048 8753
Writing score 16730 14883
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 5.1 Magic UI 6
OS size 28 GB 21 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (56% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 0:54 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:44 hr 11:48 hr
Watching video 17:55 hr 15:11 hr
Gaming 05:40 hr 05:34 hr
Standby 120 hr 116 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A54 5G +9%
37:29 hr
Honor 50
34:31 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (63rd and 135th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A54 5G
88.7 dB
Honor 50 +5%
92.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 June 2021
Release date March 2023 June 2021
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Honor 70 vs Honor 50
2. 50 Lite vs Honor 50
3. Nova 9 vs Honor 50
4. Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Galaxy A54 5G
5. Pixel 6a vs Galaxy A54 5G
6. Galaxy A52 5G vs Galaxy A54 5G
7. Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy A54 5G
8. Galaxy A34 5G vs Galaxy A54 5G
9. iPhone 13 vs Galaxy A54 5G
10. Galaxy A73 5G vs Galaxy A54 5G
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский