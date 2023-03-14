Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (with Exynos 1380) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.