Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A54 5G vs Honor Magic 5 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G vs Huawei Honor Magic 5

Самсунг Галакси А54 5G
VS
Хуавей Хонор Мэджик 5
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Huawei Honor Magic 5

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (with Exynos 1380) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Huawei Honor Magic 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy A54 5G was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5
  • 92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1011K versus 526K)
  • The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 9% more screen real estate
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 2.2
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 80% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1415 and 787 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A54 5G
vs
Honor Magic 5

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.73 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1224 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.76:9
PPI 411 ppi 439 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 90.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz)
Waterproof IP67 -
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Burgundy Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A54 5G
81.4%
Honor Magic 5 +11%
90.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Huawei Honor Magic 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1380 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MP5 Adreno 740
GPU clock 950 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~608 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A54 5G
2631
Honor Magic 5 +76%
4637
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A54 5G
526937
Honor Magic 5 +92%
1011533
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 4.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 Magic UI 7.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5100 mAh 5100 mAh
Charge power 25 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 54 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8768 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 2.5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 123° 122°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (54 MP + 32 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5"
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4096 x 3072
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2023 February 2023
Release date March 2023 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor Magic 5 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
2. Google Pixel 7 and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
5. Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Huawei Honor Magic 5
6. Apple iPhone 14 and Huawei Honor Magic 5
7. Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro and Huawei Honor Magic 5
8. Vivo X90 Pro Plus and Huawei Honor Magic 5
9. OnePlus 11 and Huawei Honor Magic 5
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish