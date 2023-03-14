Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A54 5G vs Edge 30 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G vs Motorola Edge 30

72 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
VS
70 out of 100
Motorola Edge 30
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Motorola Edge 30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (with Exynos 1380) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4020 mAh
  • Delivers 56% higher peak brightness (978 against 628 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (591K versus 512K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 47 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Motorola Edge 30 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A54 5G
vs
Edge 30

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 86.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 96%
PWM 253 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 1 ms 13 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A54 5G +56%
978 nits
Edge 30
628 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 159.38 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 74.23 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 6.79 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 155 g (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A54 5G
82.9%
Edge 30 +4%
86.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Motorola Edge 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1380 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max clock 2400 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MP5 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 950 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~608 GFLOPS ~845 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A54 5G
769
Edge 30 +7%
825
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A54 5G
2692
Edge 30 +6%
2853
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A54 5G
512804
Edge 30 +15%
591286
CPU 155921 164036
GPU 148262 178244
Memory 85150 106965
UX 126072 143794
Total score 512804 591286
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 40.6 °C 50.6 °C
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 16 FPS -
Graphics score 2821 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 10099 -
Video editing 7233 -
Photo editing 25829 -
Data manipulation 11048 -
Writing score 16730 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM One UI 5.1 -
OS size 28 GB 20 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4020 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (56% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 22 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 1:04 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:44 hr -
Watching video 17:55 hr -
Gaming 05:40 hr -
Standby 120 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A54 5G
37:29 hr
Edge 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A54 5G +5%
88.7 dB
Edge 30
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2023 April 2022
Release date March 2023 May 2022
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. But if the gaming is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 30.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
