Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (with Exynos 1380) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7030 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40 Neo
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.4)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 25W)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Thinner bezels – 7.2% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 30 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Motorola Edge 40 Neo crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A54 5G
vs
Edge 40 Neo

Display

Type Super AMOLED POLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 90.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM 253 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A54 5G
982 nits
Edge 40 Neo
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 159.63 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 71.99 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A54 5G
82.9%
Edge 40 Neo +9%
90.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Motorola Edge 40 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1380 MediaTek Dimensity 7030
Max clock 2400 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MP5 Mali-G610 MP3
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~608 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A54 5G +54%
2717
Edge 40 Neo
1766
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 155921 -
GPU 148262 -
Memory 85150 -
UX 126072 -
Total score 520472 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 40.6 °C -
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 16 FPS -
Graphics score 2819 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 10192 -
Video editing 7236 -
Photo editing 25937 -
Data manipulation 10909 -
Writing score 16336 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 My UX
OS size 28 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (56% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:35 hr -
Watching video 17:55 hr -
Gaming 05:28 hr -
Standby 120 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A54 5G
37:16 hr
Edge 40 Neo
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.4
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 September 2023
Release date March 2023 September 2023
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 68 W
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A54 5G:
    - Only phones with model numbers SM-A546B and SM-A546E support eSIM.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, connectivity, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. But if the gaming and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 40 Neo.

