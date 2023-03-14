Samsung Galaxy A54 5G vs Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (with Exynos 1380) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (513K versus 236K)
- 49% higher pixel density (403 vs 270 PPI)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1380
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|450 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.9%
|84.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|-
|PWM
|253 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|162.89 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|74.08 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|9.19 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|202 g (7.13 oz)
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|Yes
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 1380
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MP5
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~608 GFLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A54 5G +122%
769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A54 5G +104%
2692
1321
|CPU
|155921
|-
|GPU
|148262
|-
|Memory
|85150
|-
|UX
|126072
|-
|Total score
|513113
|236957
|Max surface temperature
|40.6 °C
|-
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|16 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|2820
|-
|Web score
|10099
|-
|Video editing
|7233
|-
|Photo editing
|25799
|-
|Data manipulation
|11005
|-
|Writing score
|16754
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|My UX
|OS size
|28 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (56% in 30 min)
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:03 hr
|2:00 hr
|Web browsing
|12:44 hr
|-
|Watching video
|17:55 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:40 hr
|-
|Standby
|120 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
106
Video quality
115
Generic camera score
107
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2023
|May 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|May 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.69 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.34 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1