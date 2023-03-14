Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A54 5G vs Moto G53 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G vs Motorola Moto G53

Самсунг Галакси А54 5G
VS
Моторола Мото G53
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Motorola Moto G53

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (with Exynos 1380) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (511K versus 314K)
  • 50% higher pixel density (403 vs 269 PPI)
  • Delivers 65% higher peak brightness (979 against 594 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A54 5G
vs
Moto G53

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 90.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 41 ms
Contrast - 1468:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A54 5G +65%
979 nits
Moto G53
594 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 74.66 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.19 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP67 Yes
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A54 5G
82.9%
Moto G53 +1%
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Motorola Moto G53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1380 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
Max clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MP5 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~608 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A54 5G +38%
766
Moto G53
555
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A54 5G +70%
2699
Moto G53
1589
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A54 5G +63%
511852
Moto G53
314633
CPU 150539 109866
GPU 153199 65748
Memory 82844 66109
UX 125438 75050
Total score 511852 314633
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 42.6 °C
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 5 FPS
Graphics score - 982
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 9068
Video editing - 4594
Photo editing - 21352
Data manipulation - 7730
Writing score - 12778
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 My UX
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (56% in 30 min) Yes (22% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 2:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:58 hr 13:23 hr
Watching video 16:30 hr 14:34 hr
Gaming 05:51 hr 05:32 hr
Standby 102 hr 130 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A54 5G
36:11 hr
Moto G53 +3%
37:09 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (85th and 62nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8160 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A54 5G
n/a
Moto G53
82.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 December 2022
Release date March 2023 December 2022
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G or Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G or Google Pixel 6a
3. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G or Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G or Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G or Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
6. Motorola Moto G53 or Motorola Moto G60
7. Motorola Moto G53 or Motorola Moto G62 5G
8. Motorola Moto G53 or Motorola Moto G73
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish