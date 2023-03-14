Samsung Galaxy A54 5G vs Motorola Moto G53 VS Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Motorola Moto G53 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (with Exynos 1380) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (511K versus 314K)

63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (511K versus 314K) 50% higher pixel density (403 vs 269 PPI)

50% higher pixel density (403 vs 269 PPI) Delivers 65% higher peak brightness (979 against 594 nits)

Delivers 65% higher peak brightness (979 against 594 nits) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53 Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Weighs 19 grams less

Weighs 19 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 403 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 83.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space - 90.1% PWM - Not detected Response time - 41 ms Contrast - 1468:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A54 5G +65% 979 nits Moto G53 594 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 74.66 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.19 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz) Waterproof IP67 Yes Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Silver, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A54 5G 82.9% Moto G53 +1% 83.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 My UX OS size - 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (56% in 30 min) Yes (22% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:03 hr 2:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:58 hr 13:23 hr Watching video 16:30 hr 14:34 hr Gaming 05:51 hr 05:32 hr Standby 102 hr 130 hr General battery life Galaxy A54 5G 36:11 hr Moto G53 +3% 37:09 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (85th and 62nd place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8160 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A54 5G 106 Moto G53 n/a Video quality Galaxy A54 5G 115 Moto G53 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy A54 5G 107 Moto G53 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A54 5G n/a Moto G53 82.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 December 2022 Release date March 2023 December 2022 SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is definitely a better buy.