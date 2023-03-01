Samsung Galaxy A54 5G vs Nothing Phone (1) VS Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Nothing Phone (1) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (with Exynos 1380) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Nothing Phone (1), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy A54 5G was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4500 mAh Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1) Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (573K versus 516K)

11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (573K versus 516K) Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 Reverse charging feature

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Price Nothing Phone (1) Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.6 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 85.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 95.9% PWM - 119 Hz Response time - 2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A54 5G n/a Phone (1) 658 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP53 Rear material - Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Burgundy White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A54 5G 81.4% Phone (1) +5% 85.8%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Nothing Phone (1) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 1380 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Max. clock 2400 MHz 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MP5 Adreno 642L GPU clock - 608 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A54 5G 774 Phone (1) +6% 820 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A54 5G 2606 Phone (1) +15% 2984 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A54 5G 516921 Phone (1) +11% 573486 CPU - 160405 GPU - 175059 Memory - 113702 UX - 130019 Total score 516921 573486 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 Nothing OS 1.5 OS size - 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5100 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:12 hr Watching video - 15:54 hr Gaming - 04:48 hr Standby - 108 hr General battery life Galaxy A54 5G n/a Phone (1) 34:17 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 123° 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Nothing Phone (1) from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.13" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A54 5G n/a Phone (1) 121 Video quality Galaxy A54 5G n/a Phone (1) 112 Generic camera score Galaxy A54 5G n/a Phone (1) 114

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A54 5G n/a Phone (1) 84.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2023 July 2022 Release date March 2023 July 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Nothing Phone (1).