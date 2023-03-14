Samsung Galaxy A54 5G vs OnePlus 9
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (with Exynos 1380) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the OnePlus 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Shows 31% longer battery life (37:29 vs 28:34 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- The phone is 2-years newer
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Delivers 20% higher peak brightness (978 against 814 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9
- 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (778K versus 512K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Handles wireless charging up to 15W
- Supports higher wattage charging (65W versus 25W)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1128 and 769 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
67
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
63
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|1100 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.9%
|87.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|98.9%
|PWM
|253 Hz
|323 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|13 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|202 g (7.13 oz)
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 1380
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MP5
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~608 GFLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
769
OnePlus 9 +47%
1128
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2692
OnePlus 9 +34%
3609
|CPU
|155921
|200022
|GPU
|148262
|313671
|Memory
|85150
|124703
|UX
|126072
|143596
|Total score
|512804
|778263
|Max surface temperature
|40.6 °C
|48.8 °C
|Stability
|98%
|55%
|Graphics test
|16 FPS
|34 FPS
|Graphics score
|2821
|5761
|Web score
|10099
|10651
|Video editing
|7233
|6056
|Photo editing
|25829
|25728
|Data manipulation
|11048
|11125
|Writing score
|16730
|15656
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|OxygenOS 13
|OS size
|28 GB
|35 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (56% in 30 min)
|Yes (100% in 29 min)
|Full charging time
|1:03 hr
|0:29 hr
|Web browsing
|12:44 hr
|10:27 hr
|Watching video
|17:55 hr
|12:25 hr
|Gaming
|05:40 hr
|04:06 hr
|Standby
|120 hr
|92 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|140°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark
|Photo samples of OnePlus 9 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
106
OnePlus 9 +16%
123
Video quality
Galaxy A54 5G +11%
115
104
Generic camera score
107
OnePlus 9 +7%
115
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2023
|March 2021
|Release date
|March 2023
|March 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.69 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.34 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|-
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. But if the performance, gaming, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 9.
