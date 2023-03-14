Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A54 5G vs Nord N30 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G vs OnePlus Nord N30 5G

71 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
VS
65 out of 100
OnePlus Nord N30 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
OnePlus Nord N30 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (with Exynos 1380) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord N30 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (517K versus 410K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N30 5G
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • Supports higher wattage charging (50W versus 25W)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and OnePlus Nord N30 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A54 5G
vs
Nord N30 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.72 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 86.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM 253 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A54 5G
984 nits
Nord N30 5G
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A54 5G
82.9%
Nord N30 5G +5%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and OnePlus Nord N30 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1380 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MP5 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~608 GFLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A54 5G +11%
771
Nord N30 5G
694
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A54 5G +36%
2717
Nord N30 5G
2001
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A54 5G +26%
517747
Nord N30 5G
410680
CPU 155921 -
GPU 148262 -
Memory 85150 -
UX 126072 -
Total score 517747 410680
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 40.6 °C -
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 16 FPS -
Graphics score 2820 -
Web score 10082 -
Video editing 7233 -
Photo editing 25853 -
Data manipulation 11074 -
Writing score 16714 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 OxygenOS 13.1
OS size 28 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (56% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:03 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:44 hr -
Watching video 17:55 hr -
Gaming 05:40 hr -
Standby 120 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A54 5G
37:29 hr
Nord N30 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6SX03 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 June 2023
Release date March 2023 June 2023
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 40 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
