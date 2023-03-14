Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (with Exynos 1380) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord N300, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.